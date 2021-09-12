Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Sells 6,830 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,830 shares during the quarter. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index comprises about 1.3% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC owned 0.11% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. HC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.2% in the second quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 370,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 12.6% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 25.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 188,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after buying an additional 38,357 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FDL traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,584. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average of $33.48. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $35.44.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

