Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Avalara by 400.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,490,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,894,000 after buying an additional 1,192,584 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Avalara by 16.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,297,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,651,000 after buying an additional 1,028,690 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Avalara by 12.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,219,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,642,000 after buying an additional 360,554 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Avalara by 128.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after buying an additional 227,359 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Avalara by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,210,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,919,000 after buying an additional 217,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVLR shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.13.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $184.12 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.40.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.10 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.54, for a total transaction of $4,756,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 586,668 shares in the company, valued at $93,010,344.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $1,402,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 581,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,525,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,835 shares of company stock worth $8,855,184 over the last three months. 21.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

