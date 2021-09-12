Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 22.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWK stock opened at $186.42 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $152.19 and a one year high of $225.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.92 and a 200-day moving average of $200.94.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.96%.

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Gabelli raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. G.Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

