Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 41 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 9.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 4.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 18.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 71.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

In other BeiGene news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 1,156 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.93, for a total transaction of $382,555.08. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 111,081 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $12,233,350.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 363,725 shares of company stock valued at $54,608,208 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.38.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $351.99 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $219.20 and a fifty-two week high of $388.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $312.18 and a 200-day moving average of $323.41.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.60 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 138.52% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

