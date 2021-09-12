Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 186.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 24.2% in the second quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 56,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 11,102 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter valued at about $7,308,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 1,661.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 93,698 shares in the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

SID stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.88. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $2.54. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 105.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous — dividend of $0.00. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.