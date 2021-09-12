Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 273 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 182,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 61,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter worth $797,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 49,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 515,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,867,000 after purchasing an additional 23,677 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $77.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.34. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $82.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 52.31%.

CONE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Truist downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.92.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

