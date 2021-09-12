Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 53 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

WHR opened at $215.74 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $169.99 and a twelve month high of $257.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. Whirlpool’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

