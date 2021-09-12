QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Harvey Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,295 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 3.3% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $142.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $108.30 and a one year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.