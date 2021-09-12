Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.65-12.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.84-10.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.80 billion.Quest Diagnostics also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $11.650-$12.350 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DGX traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.94. 1,730,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $108.28 and a one year high of $160.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.12 and its 200 day moving average is $134.30.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

DGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.00.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at $59,753,954.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

