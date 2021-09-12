Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 60,207 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 466,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,207 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $10,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at about $10,307,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 366,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after acquiring an additional 25,449 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 137,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 18,477 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.0% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 16,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Baker Hughes by 67.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 67,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $223,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,389.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,780,040 shares of company stock worth $1,256,240,834. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BKR opened at $23.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average of $22.67. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of -795.33 and a beta of 1.76.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.03%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday. increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.32.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

