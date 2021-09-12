Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 27.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,056 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $8,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 312.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WBS. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.09.

Webster Financial stock opened at $48.60 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $23.67 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.55%.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

