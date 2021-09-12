Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $7.20 Million Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 16.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,519 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $7,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1,945.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. SWS Partners increased its position in Atlassian by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 5,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.2% during the second quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,035,000 after purchasing an additional 54,080 shares during the period. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth $725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $379.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.70, a PEG ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $164.16 and a fifty-two week high of $387.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.54.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.61 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.67.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

