Rafferty Asset Management LLC Makes New $8.59 Million Investment in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 225,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,587,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Continental Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Continental Resources by 277.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLR. MKM Partners upgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Continental Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.81.

Continental Resources stock opened at $38.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.23. Continental Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $40.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -51.28%.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

