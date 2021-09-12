Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 369,021 SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 369,021 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,089,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 523,372 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after buying an additional 52,695 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 130.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,897,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,317 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter worth about $4,700,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SM Energy by 481.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 295,315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 244,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of SM stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 6.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.89.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $563.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.12 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $306,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

