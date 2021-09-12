Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $685.59.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $650.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $686.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $618.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $539.59.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George L. Sing sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.50, for a total transaction of $672,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 365,009 shares of company stock worth $224,872,342. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

