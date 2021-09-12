Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Randstad Holding NV operates as a global provider of HR services including temporary staffing, permanent placement, recruitment of middle and senior managers, on site consulting, seconded specialists and specialized HR services. Its staffing segment service comprise of temporary staffing, permanent placement and (high-volume) specialties; the inhouse service segment specializes in the provision of high-volume, skilled flexible labor; aimed at improving labor flexibility, retention, productivity and efficiency while HR solutions & managed services segment offers a comprehensive range of HR project management, HR management and HR consultancy services. The Company also recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists and consultants with professional qualifications for middle and senior management positions. Randstad Holding NV is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. “

Get Randstad alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Randstad from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Randstad presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

OTCMKTS RANJY opened at $35.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Randstad has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $40.44. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.07 and its 200 day moving average is $37.19.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Randstad will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Randstad (RANJY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.