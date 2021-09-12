Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,062 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $28,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 168,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 114,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,843,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,281,000 after acquiring an additional 14,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX opened at $83.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.15 billion, a PE ratio of 57.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.