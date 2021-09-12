Rc Iv Cayman Icw Holdings Llc Sells 284,212 Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Stock

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) major shareholder Rc Iv Cayman Icw Holdings Llc sold 284,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $8,384,254.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of DRVN stock opened at $30.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.39. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $35.56.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $374.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.54 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $95,985,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $85,615,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $55,234,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $54,237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $46,979,000. 22.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DRVN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.