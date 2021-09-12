Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.77 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) – KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regal Beloit in a report released on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $8.77 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.90. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Regal Beloit’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Shares of Regal Beloit stock opened at $149.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.18 and a 200-day moving average of $142.35. Regal Beloit has a 1-year low of $91.82 and a 1-year high of $159.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.24. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $886.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.23 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 11.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 1,823.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 0.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 395.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 1.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 22.88%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

