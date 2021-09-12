Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at KeyCorp

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Regal Beloit’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $149.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Regal Beloit has a one year low of $91.82 and a one year high of $159.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.24. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $886.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.23 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 11.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 1,823.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the first quarter worth about $557,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 0.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 395.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

