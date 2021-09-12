Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $2.80 target price on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RGRNF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,530. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07. Regis Resources has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $4.21.

Regis Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration and production company, which engages in the exploration, evaluation and development of gold projects. The firm operates its business through Duketon North Operations and Duketon South Operations segments. The Duketon North Operations segment currently comprising Moolart Well, Gloster, Anchor and Dogbolter.

