Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $2.80 target price on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RGRNF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,530. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07. Regis Resources has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $4.21.
About Regis Resources
