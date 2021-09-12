Reinvent Technology Partners Y’s (NASDAQ:RTPYU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Reinvent Technology Partners Y’s (NASDAQ:RTPYU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, September 13th. Reinvent Technology Partners Y had issued 85,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 16th. The total size of the offering was $850,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Reinvent Technology Partners Y’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

RTPYU opened at $10.08 on Friday. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 2nd quarter worth $1,009,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the second quarter worth $7,063,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y by 159.1% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 129,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 79,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the second quarter valued at $3,891,000.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

