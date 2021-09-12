Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (ASX:RWC) Insider Buys A$1,015,954.61 in Stock

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (ASX:RWC) insider Heath Sharp bought 179,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$5.66 ($4.04) per share, with a total value of A$1,015,954.61 ($725,681.87).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.20.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Reliance Worldwide’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 1.24%. Reliance Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.58%.

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. It offers fittings and pipes, including plumbing fittings, piping, and related products for the installation and repair of water reticulation systems; pipe support systems; and firestop solutions.

