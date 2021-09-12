RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:RNR)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

RenaissanceRe has raised its dividend by 9.4% over the last three years. RenaissanceRe has a dividend payout ratio of 12.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RenaissanceRe to earn $16.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.6%.

RNR stock opened at $147.14 on Friday. RenaissanceRe has a 1-year low of $142.61 and a 1-year high of $185.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.16.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. decreased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.71.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

