Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Macro Enterprises Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:MCR)

Macro Enterprises Inc. (CVE:MCR) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Macro Enterprises in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 8th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. Cormark also issued estimates for Macro Enterprises’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Shares of MCR opened at C$2.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$86.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.31. Macro Enterprises has a 1-year low of C$2.01 and a 1-year high of C$3.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.81.

Macro Enterprises (CVE:MCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$88.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$59.40 million.

In related news, Director Michael Nielsen sold 129,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.70, for a total transaction of C$349,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,000 shares in the company, valued at C$467,100.

Macro Enterprises Company Profile

Macro Enterprises Inc provides pipeline and facilities construction and maintenance services to the oil and gas industry in western Canada. It offers construction, alteration, repair, and installation of pipeline and facility pressure piping, and structural steel facilities. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Fort Saint John, Canada.

