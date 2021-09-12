Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 219 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 26,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 17,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,807,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 40,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,504,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $246.96 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $171.02 and a twelve month high of $251.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.63.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

