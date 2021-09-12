Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000.

MGK opened at $246.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.82. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $174.51 and a 52-week high of $251.02.

