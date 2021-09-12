Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $582,000 Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Anthem during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Anthem during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 61.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $357.51 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $406.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $380.49 and a 200-day moving average of $373.73.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANTM. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.76.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.