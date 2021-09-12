Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 67.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. G.Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

SWK stock opened at $186.42 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.19 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.94. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.96%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

