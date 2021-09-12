Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 79 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PH. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $284.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $300.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $192.25 and a one year high of $324.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.29.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

