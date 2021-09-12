Reviewing Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)

Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cardax and Ionis Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardax 0 0 0 0 N/A Ionis Pharmaceuticals 1 6 5 0 2.33

Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $54.75, suggesting a potential upside of 51.70%. Given Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ionis Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Cardax.

Volatility & Risk

Cardax has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cardax and Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardax -1,082.47% N/A -344.96% Ionis Pharmaceuticals -78.78% -58.39% -21.19%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cardax and Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardax $540,000.00 1.96 -$5.06 million N/A N/A Ionis Pharmaceuticals $729.00 million 6.99 -$451.29 million ($3.23) -11.17

Cardax has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.4% of Cardax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ionis Pharmaceuticals beats Cardax on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardax

Cardax, Inc. is a development stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of pharmaceuticals for chronic diseases driven by inflammation. The firm It focuses on astaxanthin, a powerful and safe naturally occurring anti-inflammatory without the side effects of currently marketed anti-inflammatories. Its product platform includes pharmaceutical candidates CDX-101 and CDX-301; and dietary supplements ZanthoSyn. The company was founded on February 7, 2014 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases. The company was founded by Stanley T. Crooke, David J. Ecker, Christopher K. Mirabelli, and Brett P. Monia in 1989 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

