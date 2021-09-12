Reviewing Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) and Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) and Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and Berkeley Lights’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid Micro Biosystems N/A N/A N/A Berkeley Lights -69.79% -22.41% -18.13%

61.7% of Berkeley Lights shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of Berkeley Lights shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and Berkeley Lights’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid Micro Biosystems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Berkeley Lights $64.30 million 36.84 -$41.58 million ($1.39) -25.40

Rapid Micro Biosystems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Berkeley Lights.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems and Berkeley Lights, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid Micro Biosystems 0 1 3 0 2.75 Berkeley Lights 0 2 3 0 2.60

Rapid Micro Biosystems presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.84%. Berkeley Lights has a consensus price target of $86.20, suggesting a potential upside of 144.19%. Given Berkeley Lights’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Berkeley Lights is more favorable than Rapid Micro Biosystems.

Summary

Rapid Micro Biosystems beats Berkeley Lights on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is based in LOWELL, Mass.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc., a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software. It serves in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

