RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Raised to $710.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $650.00 to $710.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $730.33.

NYSE:RH opened at $694.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $689.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $635.83. RH has a 1-year low of $330.64 and a 1-year high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.90 earnings per share. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that RH will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 2.0% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,791,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,746,000 after purchasing an additional 35,519 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the second quarter valued at $693,140,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter valued at $186,193,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 82.5% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 302,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,101,000 after purchasing an additional 136,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its stake in RH by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 287,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

