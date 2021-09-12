RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Raised to $710.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $650.00 to $710.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $730.33.
NYSE:RH opened at $694.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $689.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $635.83. RH has a 1-year low of $330.64 and a 1-year high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 2.0% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,791,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,746,000 after purchasing an additional 35,519 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the second quarter valued at $693,140,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter valued at $186,193,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 82.5% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 302,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,101,000 after purchasing an additional 136,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its stake in RH by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 287,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RH Company Profile
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.