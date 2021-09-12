Rhumbline Advisers Has $7.91 Million Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,036 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.27% of Hilltop worth $7,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HTH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 102.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,212,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166,125 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth $15,458,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hilltop by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 821,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,029,000 after acquiring an additional 357,872 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hilltop by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,841,000 after acquiring an additional 317,902 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Hilltop by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 950,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,429,000 after acquiring an additional 288,215 shares during the period. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.89 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.13.

In related news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $990,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTH stock opened at $32.33 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average of $34.84.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $447.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

