Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,940 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.27% of Terex worth $8,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Terex alerts:

Shares of TEX stock opened at $46.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.66. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.12 million. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 369.23%.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $262,945.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEX. Zacks Investment Research cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Terex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.56.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.