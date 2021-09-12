Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Dorman Products were worth $8,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dorman Products by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Dorman Products by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Dorman Products by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 432,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,413,000 after purchasing an additional 92,652 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the 1st quarter worth $611,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of DORM stock opened at $92.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.86. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.55 and a 12 month high of $113.13.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $310.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.42 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

