Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 3,998 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 264,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.05% of Discovery worth $8,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Discovery by 6.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Discovery during the second quarter valued at about $3,985,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Discovery during the first quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Discovery by 1,206.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 94,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 1.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $26.15 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $78.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average of $37.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.06.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

