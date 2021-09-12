Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 374,772 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,607 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $8,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $442,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,503,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,619,000 after purchasing an additional 53,110 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.48.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

In related news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $161,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 10,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $265,761.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,431.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,726 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.