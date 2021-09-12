Rhumbline Advisers Sells 13,028 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,028 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Natera were worth $8,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Natera in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 592.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTRA. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James began coverage on Natera in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.27.

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 11,670 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $1,180,070.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 462,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,764,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 80,826 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total value of $9,676,488.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,061 shares of company stock worth $28,535,111. 10.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NTRA opened at $120.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.03 and a 1 year high of $127.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The company had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

