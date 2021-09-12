Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,710 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 215,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $8,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,796,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,548,000 after buying an additional 1,617,926 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,589,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,788,000 after purchasing an additional 826,229 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,299,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,873,000 after purchasing an additional 625,889 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 897,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,115,000 after purchasing an additional 588,807 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 890,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,840,000 after purchasing an additional 273,160 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $38.02 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $46.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.52 and a 200-day moving average of $41.10.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $450.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

