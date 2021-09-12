Rhumbline Advisers Sells 9,267 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,267 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.33% of Sanmina worth $8,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Sanmina by 70.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Sanmina during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Sanmina during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Sanmina during the first quarter worth about $208,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $39.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $43.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.81.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.