Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 205,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,452 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $12,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RBA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3,328.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

RBA stock opened at $64.97 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $396.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $913,591.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,891.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,445 shares of company stock worth $1,701,154. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

