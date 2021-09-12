RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Trading Down 12.2%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) shares were down 12.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.98 and last traded at $6.06. Approximately 362,069 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 10,625,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.67.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $393.61 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLX. regents capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in RLX Technology in the first quarter worth $76,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in RLX Technology in the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RLX Technology in the second quarter worth $91,000. 4.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

