Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 9,200 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 301,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $44,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 35,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETN. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.33.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $160.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $96.24 and a 52 week high of $171.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.18 and its 200 day moving average is $148.71.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

