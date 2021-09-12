Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $30.76 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 65.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,696 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $30,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,746,000 after buying an additional 3,646,349 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,759,000. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 6,700,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,258,000 after buying an additional 1,085,569 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,137,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,680.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 498,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,492,000 after buying an additional 485,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $115.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.99 and a 200-day moving average of $115.01. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.53.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

