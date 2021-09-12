Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $39.61 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,714 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,238 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $39,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,246,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413,312 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $726,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,139 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $158,654,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $148,083,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $139,831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

NYSE ABT opened at $128.80 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $100.34 and a 1 year high of $129.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.24.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

