Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 336,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,673 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $34,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,938,020,000 after buying an additional 1,387,141 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,887,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,579,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,653 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,059,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,175,935,000 after purchasing an additional 478,113 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,076,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,093,709,000 after purchasing an additional 239,765 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,086,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Shares of EW opened at $120.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.81. The company has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $1,702,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,429.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,350,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,360 shares of company stock worth $11,838,010. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

