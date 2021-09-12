Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,287 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 308.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $35.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.92, a current ratio of 16.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.87. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $67.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.77.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RCKT. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

