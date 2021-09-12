Rocket Vault (RVF) Trading Up 7.8% Over Last Week

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. In the last week, Rocket Vault has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault has a total market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00070358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.28 or 0.00128351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.29 or 0.00181246 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,496.31 or 1.00200931 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.92 or 0.07162028 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $415.86 or 0.00915895 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

