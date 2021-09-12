Ronald N. Tutor Sells 50,000 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Stock

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Tutor Perini stock opened at $13.48 on Friday. Tutor Perini Co. has a 12-month low of $10.79 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $688.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 315.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 1,231.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 69,618.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 33.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

