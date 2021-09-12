Ronald N. Tutor Sells 50,000 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Stock

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Tutor Perini stock opened at $13.48 on Friday. Tutor Perini Co. has a 12-month low of $10.79 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $688.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
Tutor Perini Company Profile
Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.
